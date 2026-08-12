UAE and DR Congo Presidents discuss strengthening cooperation under Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of their mutual interests and development priorities under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Democratic Republic of the Congo cooperation, achieving the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and leveraging the opportunities it offers to bolster the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

His Excellency Tshisekedi also expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the UAE’s provision of humanitarian assistance and medical supplies to support the response to health challenges in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.