Zayed Authority for People of Determination celebrates graduation of first cohort of Media Empowerment Programme

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the National Media Programme for Empowerment of People of Determination.

Launched by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination in cooperation with the National Media Authority and TRENDS, the programme aims to train and empower People of Determination to become professional media practitioners, in a significant step reflecting the shift in the concept of inclusion from the social and humanitarian sphere to professional and productive participation.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, honoured 35 participants in the programme.

It was attended by Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory; several officials and media professionals; as well as the graduates' families and programme partners.

Al Hamed said the National Media Programme for the Empowerment of People of Determination embodies the UAE's approach to building an inclusive society where opportunities are equal, and avenues for participation are open to all.

He said this approach stems from the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which places people at the heart of development and empowerment as a cornerstone for building a fairer, more cohesive society capable of shaping the future.

"Today, we are witnessing 35 People of Determination move from representation to participation, becoming creators of messages, storytellers and content planners, and playing an active role in shaping the media landscape, producing content and making an impact," Al Hamed said.

He added, "At the National Media Authority, we will continue to broaden opportunities for the participation of People of Determination, driven by our belief that the media of the future knows no exclusion and places no limits on ambition. It has room for every talent capable of contributing and every voice capable of making a difference. True empowerment gives people the tools, confidence and space to become partners in creating impact."

Al Hamed concluded, "Today, we celebrate graduates who are opening a new chapter in their media careers, one in which knowledge becomes competence, opportunity becomes achievement, and a supportive environment creates a lasting impact."

Al Humaidan said the National Media Programme for Empowerment of People of Determination embodies the UAE leadership's vision of investing in people and strengthening the participation of People of Determination across various sectors, including the media sector, which is one of the most important tools for shaping public awareness and conveying the UAE's progressive image.