RAK Ruler says youth are foundation of nation's development, prosperity

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, accompanied by Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority (FYA), in the presence of a number of members of youth councils affiliated with entities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi was briefed on the “Ghatareef” National Readiness Programme, launched by the Federal Youth Authority. The programme targets male and female high school graduates, with the aim of preparing them for family, academic and professional life, and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and values that enhance their ability to choose their future paths with confidence and awareness, while contributing to the community and priority national sectors.

H.H. was also briefed on the programme’s training phases, which extend over 11 months and combine theoretical learning, specialised training and practical field experience. The programme seeks to strengthen national identity and social responsibility, while linking young people’s knowledge and skills to future requirements and national development needs.

H.H. also listened to the views and aspirations of members of the youth councils. A number of issues related to youth empowerment and development, capacity building, and expanding young people’s participation across various areas of national work were discussed, further enhancing their contribution to the UAE’s journey towards greater sustainable development and prosperity.

H.H. affirmed that the youth of the UAE are the foundation of development and a key driver of the nation’s prosperity, stressing that confidence in their capabilities and ambitions is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s approach and vision for the future.

He noted that the knowledge, energy and creativity possessed by young people represent a genuine national wealth capable of transforming ambitions into major national successes and achievements.

H.H. further noted that investing in youth empowerment and developing their skills is an investment in the nation’s future and the sustainability of its prosperity.

He emphasised that empowering young people goes beyond preparing them for the future; it also means involving them in shaping that future and giving them the confidence and space to take initiative and assume responsibility.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah commended the efforts of the Federal Youth Authority in developing initiatives and programmes that prepare young people for the next stages of their lives and provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions. He also commended the role played by youth councils in conveying young people’s voices and strengthening their presence in national development efforts.

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. for the warm reception and for Hishis continued interest in young people.

He affirmed that this support reflects the wise leadership’s approach of investing in the potential of youth, providing an environment and opportunities that develop their capabilities and enhance their readiness, and enabling them to transform their ambitions and ideas into achievements that contribute to serving the nation and shaping its future.