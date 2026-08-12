Over 5,300 Emirati youth invest AED4.3bn in Sharjah’s real estate sector

SHARJAH, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Investments by Emirati youth in Sharjah’s real estate sector reached a cumulative value of AED 4.3 billion as of August 2026, through 7,052 properties traded by 5,314 young individuals.

This reflects their growing position as strategic partners and their strong confidence in the attractiveness of the emirate's economic and legislative environment.

The statistical figures released by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department coincide with the celebration of International Youth Day on 12 August, highlighting the pivotal role played by the nation's youth in strengthening the real estate sector and their growing investment awareness, which has encouraged them to build sustainable capital assets in line with Sharjah's comprehensive developmental vision.

The report revealed a balanced gender distribution within the owner base and investment values among the target age group (18-35 years).

In terms of traded properties, males accounted for 61.3%, through 4,325 properties, compared to 38.7% for females, through 2,727 properties.

Regarding the investors base, males accounted for 59.5% with 3,162 investors, compared to 40.5% for females with 2,152 investors. Investment values were distributed at 64.6% for males, amounting to AED 2.8 billion, compared to 35.4% for females, amounting to AED 1.5 billion.

Saud Al-Khayyal, Chairman of the Youth Council at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, emphasised that the statistical results clearly reflect the success of the emirate's developmental approach.

Al-Khayyal stated: "The outstanding investment performance of Emirati youth, which we highlight today on the occasion of international youth day, reflects the growing base of national investors in the emirate. We do not view these figures as merely representing real estate transactions, rather as evidence of the growing investment culture and awareness among the younger generations regarding the importance of building assets.

This enhances our vision of making Sharjah's real estate sector a preferred and sustainable investment choice for individuals and families seeking to build their wealth and achieve financial stability."