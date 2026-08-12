Muslim Council of Elders: Empowering youth is essential to building more secure, stable future

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that young people are a cornerstone of the future of nations and societies and vital partners in peacebuilding, promoting the values of dialogue, coexistence, and human fraternity, and countering hate speech, extremism, and intolerance.

The Council emphasised the importance of strengthening collective efforts to invest in the potential of young people, thereby fostering informed generations capable of advancing development and peace and responding responsibly to the rapid transformations shaping today’s world.

In a statement issued on International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, the Muslim Council of Elders noted that empowering young people and creating opportunities for them to realise their talents and creativity is a shared responsibility.

This, it added, requires providing avenues for meaningful participation in addressing the challenges facing their communities and the wider world, enhancing their engagement in dialogue and decision-making processes, and supporting their innovative ideas and initiatives. Such efforts will strengthen their contribution to peacebuilding, sustainable development, and the creation of a better future for all.

The Muslim Council of Elders places great importance on supporting and empowering young people and actively engaging them in its initiatives and programs. Among the most prominent of these are the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Student Dialogues Program for Human Fraternity, the Ethical Education Program, the Azadi Fellowship Programme for Promoting Dialogue and Coexistence, and the Bridges We Build Program, along with a range of initiatives that provide platforms for dialogue, the exchange of ideas and experiences, and the development of young people’s capacities to contribute to peacebuilding and to combating hatred and extremism.