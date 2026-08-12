Six startups advance to next stage of Mastercard Lighthouse UAE programme

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence Office, in collaboration with the Mastercard Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai, announced the selection of six AI startups to advance to the next stage of the inaugural edition of Mastercard Lighthouse UAE.

The milestone reflects the joint commitment of both organisations to supporting high-potential startups, accelerating their growth, and transforming their technological innovations into scalable enterprise solutions capable of competing in global markets.

The selected startups are Loyyal, NewForm Technologies, NodeShift, Polynome, Valura.Ai and zypl.ai. As part of the programme, they will participate in an intensive four-month mentorship program led by a distinguished group of global experts, designed to strengthen their technologies, accelerate their growth, and expand collaboration opportunities with financial institutions, investors, and strategic business partners.

The programme provides participating startups with an integrated ecosystem of tools, expertise, and collaborations that enables them to develop scalable solutions and transform innovative ideas into practical applications that support the future of financial services and the digital economy.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence Office, said that the UAE has adopted a forward-looking vision that positions artificial intelligence as a key driver of the national economy.

The programme attracted strong interest from AI startups, with applications evaluated by a panel of experts against a comprehensive set of criteria, including the level of innovation, team capabilities, business model, scalability, and global growth potential. Following a comprehensive selection process, 14 startups advanced to the final stage, from which six companies were selected to continue in the programme.

Mastercard Lighthouse was launched in 2018 in the Nordic and Baltic regions and has since expanded to Türkiye and the UAE. To date, the initiative has brought to life over 300 collaborations and generated more than $1.3 billion in investments while producing several unicorns among its 228 alumni.