UAE racer Alya Abdulsalam to compete in Norwegian Grand Prix of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

ROME, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE racer Alya Abdulsalam Fairouz will compete in the Norwegian Grand Prix of the Formula 4 Powerboat Championship, taking place in Drammen from 21 to 23 August.

Alya recently concluded her participation in the Viverone round in Italy as part of the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship, finishing 13th overall. She also improved on her previous national record of 1:10 minutes, recording the third-fastest time of the round with a time of 1:03 minutes.

Fairouz will continue completing the series of required and officially sanctioned rounds under the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) during her third season in powerboat racing. Her participation in Italy came amid strong competition featuring an elite field of international racers and Formula 4 world champions.