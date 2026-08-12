UAE Football Association appoints Croatian Zlatko Dalić as new UAE national team head coach

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced the appointment of Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić as head coach of the senior national team for the next phase, succeeding Romanian Cosmin Olăroiu.

"Welcome, Zlatko ​Dalic. The UAE Football Association is pleased ​to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE ​National Team," the UAEFA posted ​on X.

The association will announce details of the Croatian coach’s contract, on Thursday, during a press conference at its headquarters in Dubai, attended by association officials and media representatives. The conference is expected to cover the contract duration, coaching staff and the national team’s preparation programme for upcoming competitions.

The 59-year-old coach takes up a role in a country where he previously enjoyed a successful spell at club level. Between 2014 and 2017, Dalić managed Al-Ain, guiding the club to the UAE league title and the final of the AFC Champions League.

It was following his time in the UAE that Dalić took charge of Croatia in October 2017.

His tenure with the Croatian national team became the most successful coaching period in the country’s history. He led Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, where they won silver, followed by a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup.

He left his role as Croatia coach in July after their World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 with a 2-1 defeat by Portugal.