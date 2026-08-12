Total solar eclipse begins at edge of Russian Arctic

MOSCOW, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- State Space Corporation Roscosmos has confirmed that the total solar eclipse has begun over Russia's remote Arctic regions. The cosmic alignment is part of the highly anticipated August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse.

This rare astronomical phenomenon began around 17:00 GMT in the northernmost regions of mainland Russia, and is scheduled to cross the northern hemisphere, particularly the Atlantic Ocean.

A total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely covers the Sun, will only be visible in a narrow band of lunar shadow. It will pass through northern Russia, the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal.