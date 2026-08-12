Majra organises youth circle on family and future of youth

DUBAI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking International Youth Day, Majra – National CSR Fund, the national umbrella for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organised a Youth Circle titled "The Family and the Future of Youth: From Formation to Cohesion" on 12 August 2026 at Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The event forms part of Majra's Youth Circles series and aims to equip young people with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions that contribute to building resilient families, strengthen social cohesion, and support the UAE's Sustainable Impact Ecosystem. The event also reflects Majra's commitment to empowering youth as partners in co-creating national impact, in line with the objectives of International Youth Day to advance young people's role in building more sustainable and prosperous societies.

The Youth Circle reflects Majra's ongoing efforts to strengthen the culture of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and sustainability, while aligning community initiatives with the UAE's national priorities. It provides a platform for meaningful dialogue on key social issues, empowering young people to contribute to co-creating national impact and generating credible and measurable impact across society.

The programme featured four thematic sessions covering family formation, family growth, roles within the family, and empowering youth to sustain strong families, before concluding with closing remarks highlighting the event's key takeaways and recommendations. Together, these discussions aim to raise awareness of the family's role as the foundation of society, encourage stable family formation, explore the challenges surrounding marriage, parenthood, and family responsibilities, and equip young people with the knowledge to make responsible decisions that contribute to sustainable impact in line with the UAE's national priorities.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, said:"At Majra, we believe that investing in people is the foundation of sustainable impact, and that the family is where values are nurtured, responsibility is shaped, and stronger communities begin. Through our Youth Circles, Majra is committed to empowering young people with knowledge and meaningful dialogue, enabling them to make informed decisions that contribute to building resilient families and delivering credible, measurable impact aligned with the UAE's national priorities."

She added:"Empowering youth is a fundamental pillar of Majra's Sustainable Impact Ecosystem. Building resilient families today means building a stronger, more cohesive society tomorrow. Majra will continue working alongside partners across sectors to unite efforts and co-create national impact, reinforcing the UAE's competitiveness while embedding Corporate Social Responsibility as a sustainable institutional practice."

The event is part of Majra's Youth Circles initiative, which seeks to encourage young people's engagement in national priority issues, foster meaningful dialogue, and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to create sustainable impact. It also reflects Majra's role as the national umbrella for Corporate Social Responsibility, bringing together stakeholders to co-create national impact and support the UAE's vision for a more cohesive, prosperous, and sustainable future.