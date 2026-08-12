International Youth Day: UN calls for building present and future where every generation can thrive

NEW YORK, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for building a present and future where every generation can thrive.

''What unites the world’s young people is greater than what divides them. The United Nations stands with youth everywhere in their call for investment and inclusion. Together, let us build a present and future where every generation can thrive,'' said Guterres in message on the International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12 to recognise the potential of young people, celebrate their role as active global partners, and bring awareness to the challenges facing their generation.

''On International Youth Day, we celebrate the creativity, dynamism and leadership of young people everywhere,'' he said.

''This year’s theme – “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations” – reflects a simple truth: that despite their many differences, young people across the globe share similar hopes for dignity, participation and opportunity. It also acknowledges that the toughest challenges younger generations face – most notably economic uncertainty, digital inclusion and climate change – transcend national borders and demand a coordinated response,'' he added.

Young people, he continued, are already leading the way as organizers and innovators. But to go further, they need access to the skills that will shape the future – from critical thinking and problem-solving to digital literacy.

''By working with young people as equal partners, we can unlock the demographic dividend, accelerate sustainable development, and bring their energy and expertise to bear on some of the defining crises of our time. They must also be granted a greater role in decision-making processes at the local, national, and international levels,'' he concluded.