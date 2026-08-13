Paris Saint-Germain win UEFA Super Cup

VIENNA, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- French club Paris Saint-Germain won the 2026 UEFA Super Cup for the second consecutive year on Wednesday after defeating English side Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg, Austria.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored Paris Saint-Germain's first goal in the 20th minute, before Désiré Doué added the second in the 61st minute. Brian Madjo scored Aston Villa's goal in the 45th minute.

The UEFA Super Cup brings together the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League title in May after defeating English side Arsenal, while Aston Villa claimed the UEFA Europa League title with victory over German club Freiburg.