Seven killed, seven injured in Mumbai landslide

NEW DELHI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Seven people were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday after a landslide struck a residential complex in Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, India.

The landslide occurred after large amounts of mud and debris from a nearby hill fell onto parts of the residential complex, causing casualties.

Fire crews, Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force took part in rescue operations. The injured were evacuated and transferred to a local hospital for treatment.