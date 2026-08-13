CENTCOM says 59 commercial vessels rerouted since start of blockade on Iranian ports

WASHINGTON, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday that 59 commercial vessels had been rerouted since the start of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that, as of 12th August, US forces had rerouted 59 commercial vessels, disabled three ships and boarded two others to ensure full compliance with the blockade imposed on Iran.

CENTCOM had previously said that around 35 vessels had been allowed to pass through the blockade zone since its launch to deliver humanitarian assistance.

US forces resumed the naval blockade on vessels heading to or departing from Iranian ports and coastal areas on 14th July in response to attacks on commercial vessels and disruption to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.