BOGOTA, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Colombian President Abelardo de Espriella pledged to establish an emergency fund to help rebuild hospitals, schools, homes and infrastructure destroyed by Monday's earthquake, which killed 265 people and left around 500 others missing.

The President, who took office three days before the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that caused buildings to collapse in major cities in western Colombia, said in a televised address to the nation, "This is undoubtedly a tragedy of enormous proportions, and our efforts are currently focused on those who remain missing."

He also declared a state of economic emergency across the country to address the damage caused by the earthquake, but did not specify the measures that would be taken.