Romania shuts down only nuclear power plant as Danube level falls

BUCHAREST, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Romania will begin shutting down its only nuclear power plant on Thursday after the Danube River fell to a record-low level this week and efforts to avoid a complete shutdown failed, the government said.

It will be the first shutdown of the plant since the 2003 drought, after unprecedented heatwaves and a lack of rainfall across Europe this year caused a sharp decline in the Danube's water level. The river's water is used to cool the plant.

Romania's Ministry of Energy said in a statement that Unit 2 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant would be shut down in a controlled manner from Thursday due to the current hydrological conditions.

It added that alternative sources, including wind power and electricity imports, are expected to meet the country's needs, while renewing calls for responsible consumption after the shutdown of the plant, which normally supplies around one-fifth of Romania's total electricity.