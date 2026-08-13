Bank of America pledges $250 billion to finance vital projects

WASHINGTON, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Bank of America has pledged to mobilise US$250 billion to finance critical infrastructure projects in the United States as part of an 18-month initiative linked to the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The initiative, which will be implemented through direct lending, investments, banking and advisory services, aims to support three main sectors: digital infrastructure, including data centres; energy and electricity; and other essential infrastructure such as transport and critical minerals.

Jim DeMare, Co-President of Bank of America, said the initiative would help stimulate growth, create jobs and shape the next chapter of America's history.

The initiative will run throughout 2026 until 4th July, 2027.