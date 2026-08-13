Venezuela cuts public-sector working hours to conserve electricity

CARACAS, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced reduced working hours for public-sector employees as part of measures aimed at conserving electricity, with demand reaching its highest level in nearly a decade.

Rodríguez said the new measure would involve employees working every other day, alongside half-day shifts for all staff except those working in essential sectors such as healthcare.

She said electricity demand reached 15,726 megawatts on Tuesday, while available capacity does not exceed 12,000 megawatts, noting that the national power grid is under significant pressure not only because of weather conditions but also due to economic growth.

Rodríguez announced the measures during the signing of an agreement with Argentine company IMPSA to complete a hydroelectric power plant project in Bolívar state in the south of the country.