Gold rises to over two-month peak

CAPITALS, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose to a more than two-month high on Wednesday after a US inflation ‌reading matched expectations.

Spot gold rose 0.9 percent to $4,406.64 per ounce by 17:30 GMT, and climbed above the 100-day moving average, which is currently at $4,387.22. Bullion climbed more than 1 percent to its highest level since 5th June earlier in the session.

US gold futures ⁠settled 0.6 percent higher at $4,467.5.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.3 percent to $65.49 per ounce, having hit its highest level since 22nd June earlier in the session.

Platinum rose 0.9 percent to $1,759.50, and palladium gained 0.5 percent to $1,367.23.