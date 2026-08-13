UAE Floating Hospital provides prosthetics to 21 Palestinians

AL ARISH, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish continues to implement the Step of Hope programme under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, providing prosthetic limbs to 21 injured Palestinians and bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 72, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

During the latest phase, beneficiaries underwent the necessary medical and technical assessments, including precise measurements. The prosthetic limbs are now being customised, manufactured and fitted to meet individual needs, while beneficiaries also receive physiotherapy and mobility rehabilitation.

The initiative forms part of an integrated system of care provided under the Step of Hope programme, encompassing medical assessments, the manufacture, customisation and fitting of prosthetic limbs, as well as physiotherapy sessions, mobility rehabilitation and medical follow-up. These services aim to help beneficiaries regain mobility and carry out their daily activities more effectively.

The UAE Floating Hospital's medical and rehabilitation team continues to follow up with beneficiaries and oversee the various stages of the programme, reflecting the UAE's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare and rehabilitation services to the Palestinian people.

The Step of Hope programme reflects the UAE's continued humanitarian and medical efforts as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support their healthcare and rehabilitation needs.