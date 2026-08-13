Korean auto exports exceed US$6.2 billion in July

SEOUL, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's auto exports rose 7 percent in July from a year earlier to a new record high, driven by strong demand for environment-friendly models, data showed Thursday.

The combined value of automobile shipments came to US$6.24 billion last month, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, setting a new record for any July.

The ministry said exports of eco-friendly automobiles maintained solid growth, surging 25.5 percent from a year earlier to $2.59 billion.

Outbound shipments to North America and the European Union climbed 18 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively, to $3.25 billion and $880 million.

Domestically, 139,000 vehicles were sold last month, up 0.5 percent from a year earlier. The number of locally produced cars rose 11.3 percent to 352,000, the ministry said.

Six out of 10 vehicles sold in the domestic market were all-electric, gasoline hybrid or other eco-friendly models.