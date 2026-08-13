Ajman Transport Authority launches Future of Transport Hackathon

AJMAN, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority launched the Future of Transport Hackathon as part of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp 2026 activities, in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Office.

The hackathon targets students, innovators, developers, and those interested in technology and artificial intelligence to develop smart and innovative solutions that address transport sector challenges and enhance the customer experience.

The hackathon focuses on several key themes, most notably employing AI in transport services, data analysis and decision-making support, future digital services, and developing applicable solutions that improve service efficiency and enhance quality of life.

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Digital Solutions Department, said that launching the hackathon comes in line with Ajman Transport Authority’s direction to support a culture of innovation, employ AI, and empower national talents and young competencies to participate in developing practical and sustainable solutions for the transport sector.

He added that the hackathon represents an important platform for strengthening cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Office, universities, and strategic partners, while employing modern technologies to create future-ready solutions that support the efficiency of the transport system and reinforce the Authority’s position as a leading entity in developing smart and sustainable transport services.