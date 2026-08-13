UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off Friday at Newbury Racecourse

LONDON, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The historic Newbury Racecourse in the United Kingdom will host the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Friday, as part of the calendar of the 33rd edition.

The Cup series is staged in support of plans to develop the Arabian horse racing industry and to sustain the backing of owners and breeders around the world, encouraging them to acquire and breed Arabian horses. This work helps preserve the breed’s authentic heritage, elevate its standing and strengthen its presence at the most significant international festivals and racecourses.

The United Kingdom leg carries particular significance within the current edition, with the Cup race staged for the first time at Newbury, a course founded in 1905.

Newbury now joins the list of leading global venues to have hosted races in the series, alongside ParisLongchamp, Churchill Downs, Doncaster and San Siro, reflecting the standing the Prestigious Cup has attained and the success of its partnerships with the most important international racecourses and festivals.

The 1,600-metre race will be run on turf and is open to three-year-old Purebred Arabians at Group 3 level. It will feature a field of promising horses representing leading owners and studs, with prize money of £150,000.

The field brings together a select group of promising Purebred Arabian horses representing leading owners and studs. Nehmo de Carrere (AF Albahar × Panita de Carrere), owned by Sheikh Khalaf Rabah Alshammari, is trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte and will be ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay.

Amir Athbah (Assaf Al Khalediah × Jaazmah Athbah), representing Athbah Racing, is trained by Philip Collington and will be ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem. Eljas du Bienn (Muntaser Al Khalediah × Djaiza du Bienn), owned by Sheikh Hamed Khadim Butti Al Hamed, is trained by J. F. Bernard and will be ridden by Antoine Werle.

Lella de la Gloire (Al Mourtajez × Lella Nadia Al Badr), owned by Mohammed Alhuzami, is trained by J. F. Bernard and will be ridden by Mickael Forest. Completing the field is RB Tryst (Majd Al Arab × Rich Frynd), representing K S Racing, trained by Philip Collington and ridden by Sean Levey.

Newbury is the first of two United Kingdom legs within the 33rd edition’s agenda. Doncaster Racecourse will host the second on 12th September, staged within the historic St Leger Festival. Together they represent a distinguished British presence that reflects the global standing of the Prestigious Cup and the commitment to strengthening the profile of the Purebred Arabian horse at Europe’s most important racecourses.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, ‘We are pleased to stage the Prestigious Cup races for the first time at the historic Newbury Racecourse, which represents a qualitative addition to the agenda of the 33rd edition and reflects the distinguished global standing the series has established at the world’s major international racecourses, thanks to substantial support of the wise leadership."

He added that the selection of Newbury reflects the Higher Organising Committee’s commitment to staging races at historic courses and within the most important global festivals, providing ideal competitive opportunities for owners and breeders. It encourages them to continue their engagement with the breeding and care of Arabian horses, to raise production levels and to enrich the breed’s journey with new champions capable of shaping its future.