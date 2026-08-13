DEWA certifies 21 Emiratis under Excellence Expert Assessment programme

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has certified 21 Emirati professionals under the fifth cycle of its internal Excellence Expert Assessment programme, bringing the total number of experts to 99 since its launch.

The programme prepares vice presidents, senior managers, managers and assistant managers to conduct institutional assessments, enhance performance and embed best practices across the organisation, in line with the standards of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme

“Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, excellence and achievement have become a deeply rooted culture and an institutional approach. These reinforce confidence in the UAE’s developmental model, which is based on empowering national competencies, role integration and cementing future readiness,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA has made significant strides in global leadership and excellence, winning 502 prestigious awards between 2015 and 2025, including 344 international, 82 regional and 76 local awards.

It also earned the Hamdan Flag for the year 2025 and ranked first worldwide across 13 key performance indicators, as well as two regional benchmarks covering generation, transmission, distribution and customer service.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that DEWA Academy hosted the programme over two weeks, featuring 53 specialised sessions, alongside a practical pilot assessment.