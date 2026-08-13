SEWA connects 2,497 new projects to electricity network in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced several achievements within its sustainable development plan to develop infrastructure in various areas of Sharjah during the first half of 2026.

The authority completed the electricity connection plan for 2,497 new projects, and extended its medium- and low-voltage network by more than 167.6 kilometres. It also approved 1,072 electrical distribution panels in accordance with approved technical specifications and carried out 3,399 technical inspections of buildings and projects.

SEWA issued 807 preliminary electricity inspection certificates to facilitate electricity connection procedures for customers. It also carried out 41,406 maintenance operations on road lighting assets and more than 3,938 maintenance and technical support operations at electricity distribution stations on the 11 kV network.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bas, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, said the new connections covered a range of projects across the residential, commercial, industrial and government sectors.

He added that work is underway, as part of an integrated strategy, to upgrade distribution networks and develop existing infrastructure to accommodate additional loads and ensure the reliability and stability of electricity supply to all projects across the emirate.