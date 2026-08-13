DP World revenue rises 13.1% to $12.7 billion during H1

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World reported revenue of $12.7 billion for the first half of 2026, up 13.1 percent year-on-year, as the strength of its global network helped the company navigate significant disruption to trade flows in the Middle East.

Growth across Logistics, Marine Services and DP World’s international Ports and Terminals portfolio helped offset lower activity at Jebel Ali. Excluding Jebel Ali, container volumes increased 6.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, with growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Jebel Ali remains fully operational with no physical damage. DP World has implemented mitigation measures across its regional network, including expanded inland connectivity, to support the continued movement of critical cargo.

Essa Kazim, DP World Group Chairman, said the results reflect the strength of the Group's portfolio, its integrated business model and its ability to keep goods moving across international markets. He reaffirmed the Group's commitment to continued investment in the UAE and to reinforcing its position as a leading global trade and logistics hub.

He added that the Group is expanding its gateway network in the UAE with two new terminals in Fujairah, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem through an integrated supply chain and providing cargo owners with greater flexibility, more choice and enhanced supply chain resilience.

Yuvraj Narayan, DP World Group CEO, said adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7 percent, supported by strong performance across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The company invested $1.5 billion across its global portfolio during the first half and expects to invest approximately $3 billion in 2026, supporting new capacity and trade infrastructure in key growth markets including the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DP World remains positive about the medium- to long-term outlook for global trade, supported by its diversified global network and growing integrated logistics business.