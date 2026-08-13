Dubai to host Paperworld Middle East on October 13

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will host the 15th edition of Paperworld Middle East 2026 in Dubai from 13th to 15th October, bringing together leading international manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and buyers and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global trade and business hub connecting regional and international markets.

The exhibition, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, comes as the global paper and stationery industries continue to grow. According to Fortune Business Insights, the two markets are forecast to reach US$294.53 billion and US$218.12 billion, respectively, by 2030.

The event will bring together companies from leading global manufacturing hubs and markets, alongside UAE-based businesses, including Ittihad Paper Mill, the GCC's first and largest printing and writing paper mill.

Mark Palmer, Show Director of Paperworld Middle East, said the exhibition provides businesses and buyers with an integrated platform to access new suppliers, explore the latest innovations and build partnerships that support commercial growth.

The event will showcase products and solutions spanning stationery supplies, office and school products, teaching and learning materials, digital stationery, hobby, craft and art materials, and paper processing machinery, alongside interactive experiences and creative workshops.