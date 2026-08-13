HCT Masfout campus to strengthen Ajman's higher education system: Ajman CP

AJMAN, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has announced the opening of its new campus in Masfout, Ajman, in September 2026, expanding access to applied and vocational higher education for students in Masfout, Hatta and neighbouring areas.

The campus will initially accommodate up to 120 students and offer diploma programmes in business administration and computer and information science, aligned with labour-market needs. Plans include expanding the campus, introducing additional programmes and increasing student capacity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, said the new campus represents a significant addition to Ajman’s higher education system and supports the development of Masfout, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

“Education is a fundamental pillar of human development and a key driver of sustainable development and future-building. The opening of the Higher Colleges of Technology campus in Masfout reflects the commitment to bringing higher education institutions closer to students and providing equitable opportunities for students from different areas to pursue their university studies in a modern learning environment, with programmes aligned with labour-market needs and rapidly evolving economic and technological transformations," H.H. Sheikh Ammar said.

He said that the campus will also help reduce travel burdens for students and their families, create academic and professional opportunities for young people and contribute to the development of Masfout and neighbouring areas.

He added that programmes in business administration and computer and information science are aligned with the UAE’s expansion in the digital economy, artificial intelligence applications and innovative business models.

Sheikh Ammar expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, HCT and all entities that contributed to the completion of the campus.

Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the campus reflects the UAE’s commitment to expanding access to higher education, particularly technical and vocational education, across the country.

He said its academic, applied and vocational programmes will help equip students with practical and technical skills aligned with priority economic sectors, while supporting equitable access to education and sustainable development.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said the campus brings applied higher education closer to students in Masfout and neighbouring communities, while providing skills linked to the needs of the national economy.

He said HCT’s applied education model focuses on translating knowledge into practical expertise, enabling students to adapt to economic and technological change and contribute to the competitiveness and sustainable growth of the national economy.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT, said the Masfout Campus reflects HCT’s approach to providing flexible applied education that connects academic programmes with economic opportunities and promising sectors.

He added that HCT integrates academic education, practical application and partnerships with various sectors to align educational outcomes with labour-market needs and enhance students’ career readiness.

The campus will serve students from Masfout, Hatta, Mazira, Wadi Al Qor, Al Munaie, Al Huwaylat and neighbouring areas. It will initially offer the Applied Digital Transformation Diploma and the Sales and Marketing Diploma.

The Applied Digital Transformation Diploma focuses on digital solutions, technology and artificial intelligence in developing processes and services, while the Sales and Marketing Diploma develops skills in customer engagement, markets, consumer behaviour, sales and modern marketing practices.

The campus features modern classrooms and educational and service facilities designed to support HCT’s applied learning model, with plans for further expansion and additional educational and community services.

Founded in 1988, HCT serves more than 25,000 students and has graduated more than 90,000 alumni. Its employment rate exceeded 82 percent during 2019-2025, with 73 percent of employed graduates working in the private sector, supported significantly by the Nafis programme.

HCT attracts more than 6,000 students annually across its colleges, while more than 7,000 students are enrolled in its diploma programmes, Career Accelerators and Mahara programme. The number of graduates rose to 4,467 in 2025 from 2,997 in 2023, an increase of about 49 percent, and is expected to exceed 6,100 in 2026.