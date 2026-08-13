MoFA receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Republic of Lithuania

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Ernestas Mickus, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Lithuania in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Mickus commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.