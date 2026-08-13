Spain's inflation rises to 3.6% in July, exceeding estimate

MADRID,13th August, 2026 (WAM)-Spain's inflation rose more than estimated in July, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday. Consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.6% in July from 3.2% in June. A similar higher rate was last seen in May 2024. The rate was revised up from the provisional estimate of 3.5%. Likewise, EU harmonized inflation rose more-than-estimated to 3.9% in July from 3.6% in June. The initially estimated inflation was 3.8%. At the same time, underlying inflation rose slightly to 3%, in line with estimate, from 2.9% in the previous month. Cost of transportation climbed 6.2% due to the rise in fuel and lubricant prices. Housing prices advanced 5.7% on higher electricity prices, dpa reported, citing official data. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose at a slower pace of 0.3%, following a 0.6% gain. Prices were initially estimated to have increased 0.2%. The harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat on a monthly basis, compared to flash estimate of 0.1% drop.