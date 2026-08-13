ADX becomes 1st MENA exchange to open 'Live': market data directly to ChatGPT, Claude, other AI platforms

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has become the first exchange in the MENA region to offer all investors, institutions, developers and market participants access to official “live” ADX market data through conversational AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and other large language models (LLMs).

The landmark integration marks the first time investors in the region can query a stock exchange’s market data in plain language via the AI platforms they already use — removing the need for specialist terminals, complex APIs or technical intermediaries. Through a governed Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, ADX is opening a new channel for market transparency, financial awareness and inclusion, supporting wealth creation and a more knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. This initiative opens up a new approach to the distribution and consumption of exchange information.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “AI is rapidly enabling how investors discover, analyse and act on information. As the first exchange in the MENA region to connect directly with major AI models, we are redefining how the financial community can take advantage of our market data to make informed decisions directly, intuitively, and efficiently. By removing technical barriers that once required a specific setup, everyone now has live access to ADX data through simple prompts. We believe this will contribute to greater market transparency, wider financial participation, and a more accessible investment ecosystem. This also reinforces ADX as a key pillar supporting the development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s capital markets and aligns with the emirate’s vision of an AI-inspired, knowledge-based economy.”

The ADX MCP framework provides secure, on-demand access to critical market datasets for AI assistants and agentic workflows. Users can configure their AI applications to read official ADX data sources through a simple, standardised protocol, with four usage plans ranging from a free tier to AED 49.99 per month, each structured with clear limits on usage, refresh frequency, historical depth, and concurrent connections.

Via this integration, users can retrieve per-symbol market depth, bid-ask spreads and price-discovery signals, as well as multiple trading statistics, including retail versus institutional and foreign versus local flows, structured, machine-readable XBRL financial disclosures, and comprehensive index constituents and related reference data.

The service is designed to support a broad spectrum of market participants, as fintech developers and research firms can leverage data to build customised analytics, research tools, and AI-driven insights, while brokers can develop proprietary, white-label AI trading assistants to increase active-trader engagement. Institutional investors gain low-latency, source-grade order book visibility, and precise segmented data flows. Retail investors can ask natural-language questions to retrieve complex, real-time, official market intelligence through the AI platforms they already utilise.

The launch reinforces ADX’s broader strategy to expand access to capital markets, strengthen market infrastructure and support the development of an increasingly technology-enabled investment ecosystem. By making official exchange data more accessible through AI, ADX is positioning market information to become more readily available to a wider community of investors, institutions, researchers and innovators.