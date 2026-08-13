Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for 10th edition on October 31

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will return for its 10th edition from 31st October to 29th November 2026, marking a decade of the citywide fitness initiative.

This edition will invite residents and visitors of every age, ability and fitness level to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days. It will also harness digital innovation to connect with more people in new ways and further strengthen Dubai’s global profile as a destination for sport, wellness and active living.

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 under the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, with a simple ambition: to inspire every resident and visitor to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

Since its launch, Dubai Fitness Challenge has grown from a citywide vision into one of the world’s largest community fitness initiatives. As it enters its 10th edition, DFC will celebrate a journey that has brought together more than 16 million participants while opening a new chapter in its efforts to make physical activity part of everyday life.

The first edition attracted a total of 786,000 people, signalling Dubai’s readiness to embrace a new culture of physical activity.

The Challenge continued to evolve, gathering momentum with every edition. By 2025, more than three million people had taken part in a single edition. Across its first nine editions, DFC attracted participation on an exceptional scale, reflecting the depth of engagement the initiative has generated within Dubai and beyond.

When Dubai Run made its debut in 2019 as the Challenge’s first flagship mass-participation event, it set a new benchmark for community fitness in a city of Dubai’s scale and ambition.

Dubai Ride joined the programme the following year, bringing cyclists of all abilities together on Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2023, the waterways of Hatta became part of the journey with the introduction of Dubai Stand Up Paddle. Dubai Yoga joined the programme in 2024, further reflecting the Challenge’s commitment to offering something for everyone, regardless of age, ability or fitness level.

In 2019, 11 Fitness Hubs were established across the city, giving residents free and accessible spaces to exercise close to home. That number has grown steadily with each edition, reaching 30 Fitness Hubs citywide by 2025 and creating an extensive network of opportunities for communities across Dubai to stay active.

DFC has helped foster a lasting culture of movement throughout the city. From the expansion of running and cycling tracks to outdoor fitness facilities and year-round opportunities to stay active, the initiative has contributed to making physical activity more accessible and embedding wellbeing into everyday life across Dubai.

Dubai Fitness Challenge has always recognised that 30 days is not the final goal but a starting point. Each edition is designed to do more than encourage people to be active for one month. It gives them an opportunity to experience what is possible when movement becomes a regular part of daily life.

The wider ambition has always been to make Dubai one of the world’s most active cities, where healthy habits extend well beyond the 30-day Challenge. Through DFC, Dubai is not simply hosting fitness events; it is helping shape a healthier and more connected city for generations to come.

The 10th edition is both an opportunity to reflect on the impact achieved over the past nine editions and a starting point for the Challenge’s next chapter.