AIREV, Qualcomm to advance autonomous AI across enterprise, government environments

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- AIREV, the Abu Dhabi-based creator of the OnDemand autonomous AI platform, has entered into a strategic agreement with Qualcomm Technologies Ltd.

Through this collaboration, the OnDemand platform will be integrated with Qualcomm Dragonwing products, including the Qualcomm Dragonwing AI On-Prem Appliance, helping enterprises and governments deploy sovereign AI wherever their data resides while creating a foundation for future technology integration.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade and Chairman of AIREV, said, “As well as attracting the world’s best technology services, the UAE is now creating and exporting them, providing the latest evidence of the positive journey of the UAE’s AI sector.

"Together with Qualcomm, AIREV creates a first in the region by combining chip technology, hardware preloading, and registration into the US market as part of an integrated and mutually reinforcing business strategy.”

OnDemand is a no- and low-code operating system for building, deploying and managing autonomous AI agents. Designed from its inception to run without mandatory cloud dependency – whether in a sovereign data centre, on a corporate server, or directly on a device – the platform serves more than four million users globally and offers over 300 specialised agents across more than 50 languages.

In the second quarter of 2026, AIREV’s products processed 6.8 trillion tokens, a roughly sixfold increase over the preceding year, among the highest throughput volumes recorded by a UAE-based AI platform.

Qualcomm Technologies powers devices and infrastructure across enterprise, public and critical infrastructure, consumer, and industrial environments.

By integrating AIREV’s software with Qualcomm Dragonwing products, including the Qualcomm Dragonwing AI On-Prem Appliance, the collaboration gives enterprises and governments access to AI agents capable of operating regardless of where that data lives, enabling secure and sovereign AI deployments while extending the reach of agentic AI across Qualcomm-powered environments.

Muhammad Khalid, Founder and Chief Executive of AIREV, said, “With Qualcomm, we can put capable, advanced AI agents virtually every place our customers work – from on-premises infrastructure to intelligent edge deployments. That reach, from the cloud to the edge, is what turns agentic AI from a demonstration into a genuine productivity driver and something people and organisations rely on every day.”

Wassim Chourbaji, Senior Vice President and President Europe, Middle East and Africa at Qualcomm Technologies Ltd, said, “Bringing AIREV’s OnDemand platform to Qualcomm Dragonwing products expands the ways enterprises and governments can deploy capable and efficient AI agents. This collaboration lays the groundwork for bringing these capabilities across a broader range of Qualcomm technologies over time.”