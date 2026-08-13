Arabian Travel Market 2026 to open in Dubai on September 14

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host leading global tourism and hospitality figures at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 17th September.

The event will explore the future of the sector and the trends reshaping the travel experience, from artificial intelligence and innovation to growing demand for personalised and integrated tourism experiences.

Held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,” ATM will bring together leading hotel brands, decision-makers and innovators as the Middle East continues to strengthen its position among the world's fastest-growing tourism markets, supported by long-term investment and the development of destinations and tourism infrastructure.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said sustained tourism growth and investment in the UAE and the wider region continue to reinforce confidence in the future of the hospitality sector and its ability to expand.

The conference programme will focus on the shift in traveller preferences from simply seeking hotel accommodation towards integrated experiences encompassing culture, heritage, gastronomy, wellness and adventure.

ATM will also showcase the future of smart hospitality through AI-powered personalisation, robotics and predictive guest services, helping enhance the guest experience and improve hotel operational efficiency.