Abdulla Al Hamed joins media professionals, content creators at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), has said that the UAE views sport as an investment in people and society and as an integral part of enhancing quality of life and promoting a culture of health and physical activity.

Al Hamed noted that the wise leadership has made sports a national approach that instills positive values, teamwork, and a sense of belonging and challenge.

His remarks came during his participation in Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, organised by ADNEC Group and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, sponsored by ADNOC Group and supported by Modon, alongside a group of media professionals, content creators and event organisers.

During a tour of the event, Al Hamed reviewed its sporting and community activities, saying they reflected the UAE's vision of providing integrated sporting environments that encourage physical activity as part of everyday life.

He said Abu Dhabi Summer Sports had become a platform for instilling discipline, ambition and perseverance among younger generations, while promoting teamwork, belonging and community engagement.

Al Hamed praised the collaboration between ADNEC Group, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNOC Group and Modon, saying their efforts had created a leading UAE model for using facilities and national capabilities to serve the wider community.

He also praised the event's high level of organisation and its success in delivering an integrated sporting experience, highlighting the importance of providing engaging spaces that make physical activity part of everyday life and encourage the community to adopt healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

The visit forms part of the National Media Authority's efforts to support national initiatives that promote quality of life and highlight experiences that contribute to building a healthier and more active society.

During the tour, Al Hamed visited facilities at ADNEC Sports Centre and reviewed a range of individual and team sports and activities catering to different age groups.

He also visited the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi pavilion, where he was briefed on cultural heritage experiences including traditional games, handicrafts, Emirati coffee-making workshops and other heritage activities.

Al Hamed also took part in a padel activity alongside athletes, members of the community, media professionals and content creators, highlighting sport's role in bringing people together and promoting teamwork.

This year's Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is the largest edition since the event was launched, covering around 48,000 square metres and featuring 29 sports and physical activities.

The event aims to turn the summer months into a season that promotes community health through sporting, cultural, recreational and educational activities for all family members.

The 2026 edition has also introduced new sports, activities and experiences designed to bring together participants of different ages and abilities and promote sport, health and active lifestyles.