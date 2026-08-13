Abu Dhabi Customs receives two awards at GovMedia Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the GovMedia Conference 2026 in recognition of its excellence in advancing governance frameworks, accelerating modernisation and digital transformation, and leveraging intelligent automation across its institutional operations.

The international recognition reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ progress in building advanced digital institutional systems powered by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. These efforts have enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened digital integration, and enabled data-driven decision-making, in line with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more agile, proactive, and future-ready government ecosystem.

Specifically, Abu Dhabi Customs received the “Governance Project of the Year Award - Customs Category” for developing an integrated information technology governance framework based on international best practices. The initiative unified governance frameworks, policies, and processes while strengthening risk and performance management, and integrating governance, operations management, and compliance tools within a comprehensive operating model that enhances transparency and institutional oversight.

It also received the “Modernisation Initiative of the Year Award - Customs Category” in recognition of its successful deployment of intelligent automation and AI to modernise government operations. The initiative has streamlined procedures, reduced repetitive manual tasks, enhanced the accuracy of data and document processing, and improved both operational efficiency and service quality.

The achievement reaffirms Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to continuously advancing its institutional ecosystem through an approach centred on innovation, modernisation, governance, and digital transformation.

The GovMedia Conference and Awards serve as a regional platform recognising outstanding government projects and initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region, while highlighting excellence in digital transformation, governance, and public service innovation.

The 2026 edition was held in Singapore and brought together leading government entities and senior public sector leaders.