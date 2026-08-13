UAE, Korea explore joint cooperation in libraries

SEOUL, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Archives and Library, discussed with Jung Mi-young, Director General of the National Assembly Library in Busan, Republic of Korea, ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between the two sides.

The meeting took place during his visit to Seoul, coinciding with the 2026 IFLA World Library and Information Congress (WLIC 2026) held from August 10 to 13.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed several areas of joint cooperation aimed at supporting the exchange of knowledge and expertise, strengthening communication between library institutions, and benefiting from advanced experiences and practices in developing library and knowledge services. These efforts seek to keep pace with the rapid developments taking place in the library sector and information technologies.

Al Ali and his accompanying delegation were also briefed on leading experiences and advanced practices in the fields of libraries and knowledge services. They also learned about innovative solutions and services implemented by library institutions in the Republic of Korea, particularly in the areas of knowledge management, information organisation, digital transformation, and user services.