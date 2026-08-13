CBUAE participates in BRICS Meeting in India to enhance financial resilience

JAIPUR, India,13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) participated in the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held on 12–13 August in Jaipur, India, under India’s 2026 BRICS Presidency.

The CBUAE delegation was headed by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, and alongside number of senior CBUAE officials. The delegation members actively contributed to the different sessions and engaged in discussions on global economic outlook.

The delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from central banks and international financial institutions. These meetings provided an opportunity to highlight the UAE’s successful experience in supporting sustainable economic development and the country’s leadership in financial innovation.

The CBUAE’s participation reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international monetary and financial cooperation, exchanging expertise and best practices with peer central banks and financial institutions and contributing to dialogue on key issues shaping the global financial landscape.