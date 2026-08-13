Industrial production stable in euro area, up by 0.2% in EU

BRUSSELS, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In June 2026, compared with May 2026, seasonally adjusted industrial production remained stable in the euro area and increased by 0.2% in the EU, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May 2026, industrial production grew by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU.

In June 2026, compared with June 2025, industrial production increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Denmark (+5.4%), Croatia (+5.2%), Lithuania and Finland (both +2.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-10.7%), Portugal (-3.9%) and Estonia (-2.2%).

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases were recorded in Lithuania (+7.7%), Denmark (+6.1%) and Poland (+4.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-7.9%), Romania (-5.6%) and Estonia (-4.6%).