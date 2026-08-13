Dubai Police reminds fans of stadium safety rules ahead of new season

DUBAI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- As football fans prepare for the start of the 2026 to 2027 ADNOC Pro League season, Dubai Police is calling on supporters to enjoy matches responsibly, follow stadium safety rules and ensure their support reflects the positive sporting spirit associated with major events across the UAE.

Coinciding with the start of the new season on Friday, Dubai Police has launched the latest edition of its annual “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative, which raises awareness of supporters’ responsibilities under Chapters Four and Five of Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 concerning the Security of Sports Facilities and Events.

Dubai Police also urged spectators to follow instructions governing crowd movement when entering and leaving stadiums, helping ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for everyone.

Lieutenant Nabet Sultan Al Ketbi, official responsible for the “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative, said the campaign reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and security at sporting venues.

He noted that responsible fan behaviour contributes to the UAE’s reputation for hosting sporting events to high organisational and safety standards.

The initiative seeks to ensure supporters understand both their responsibilities and the consequences of behaviour that could compromise the safety or experience of others.

Under Article 17 of Federal Law No. 8 of 2014, spectators must not enter the field of play or restricted areas of a sporting event without authorisation.

Fans are also prohibited from bringing or possessing banned or dangerous materials at sporting venues or events, particularly fireworks.

Spectators must comply with requirements governing the carrying or possession of weapons at sporting venues or during sporting events, as determined by a decision of the Minister of Interior, and must remain in their designated seating areas.

Dubai Police reminded supporters that failure to comply with these requirements can result in imprisonment for a period of one to three months, a fine ranging from AED 5,000 to AED 30,000, or either penalty.

The law also provides for imprisonment and a fine of between AED 10,000 and AED 30,000, or either penalty, for anyone who commits, participates in, incites or attempts acts of violence during sporting events.

The same penalties apply to throwing materials or liquids of any kind towards another spectator, the area surrounding the stadium or the field itself.

The law also addresses behaviour that undermines a safe and respectful sporting environment.

Through “Your Commitment is Happiness”, Dubai Police aims to strengthen awareness of the responsibilities that come with attending major sporting events while supporting a positive fan culture.

As the new season gets underway, the message to supporters is simple: enjoy the football, support your team with passion and play your part in keeping the matchday experience safe, respectful and enjoyable for all.

Using or displaying offensive language or gestures, making racist calls during sporting events, and using stadiums for political purposes are among the actions covered by the penalties.

Dubai Police encouraged supporters to embrace the excitement of the new football season while respecting fellow fans, following instructions and maintaining the sporting spirit that helps make stadiums welcoming and safe for everyone.