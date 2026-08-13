UAE President offers condolences to Colombian President over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with President of the Republic of Colombia His Excellency Abelardo de la Espriella, during which he expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the earthquake in Colombia and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness also extended his condolences to the victims' families and the Colombian people, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Colombia.

His Excellency de la Espriella thanked His Highness and expressed his appreciation for the UAE's solidarity with Colombia in responding to the humanitarian impact of the earthquake.