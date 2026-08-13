Sharjah Chamber empowers youth to harness AI opportunities in entrepreneurship and innovation

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by SCCI Youth Council, organised a forum to mark International Youth Day, focusing on the role of youth in driving economic transformation and harnessing emerging opportunities in innovation and digitalisation.

Held in cooperation with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) Youth Council under the theme “Partners in Shaping the Future Economy”, the forum highlighted the strategic role of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming the economic landscape and explored ways to equip young people to leverage AI-driven opportunities in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Discussions also addressed the importance of digital security and AI governance in supporting economic growth, while underscoring the role of public–private partnerships in empowering youth and accelerating digital transformation.

The forum was held at SCCI headquarters and was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department (SDD); Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA); Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also present were representatives from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the Sharjah Police General Command, and the Federal Tax Authority, as well as a group of young leaders and entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that investing in young people’s capabilities, knowledge, and skills is the most important investment in building the future economy and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global centre for innovation and competitiveness.

“The forum brought together young talents, specialists, and decision-makers to address one of the defining forces shaping the global economic landscape, namely the growing role of artificial intelligence in reshaping the business environment and unlocking new economic opportunities,” he added.

Al Awadi noted that the forum’s observance of International Youth Day reflects the UAE’s forward-looking vision, which places youth at the heart of its development agenda, recognising them as key partners and principal drivers of innovation and competitiveness.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla said the UAE’s development vision places youth at its core, positioning them as strategic partners in shaping the future economy.

He noted that the rapid evolution of AI technologies and digital transformation makes it essential to empower young people with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities needed to lead and contribute effectively to this rapidly changing landscape.

“Innovation and digital transformation are fundamental to developing government services, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering more seamless and reliable customer experiences. The forum provides a practical example of cross-sector collaboration, highlighting how the integration of roles between government entities and the private sector can help build a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable economy,” Al Mulla added.

The forum featured a panel discussion titled “Partners in Shaping the Future Economy”. The discussion was moderated by Aisha Saleh, Chairperson of SCCI Youth Council, with contributions from Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahim Al Hammadi from Sharjah Police, Engineer Mohammed Bushlaibi from TDRA, Mariam Almarzooqi from SDD, and the AI content creator Ebrahim Bolehyool.

The session examined the strategic role of AI in developing the digital economy and highlighted the increasingly proactive role of government entities in adopting digital, smart, and predictive solutions. Speakers noted that government institutions are leading several areas of digital innovation, reflecting the rapid advancement of digital transformation and their growing capacity to integrate emerging technologies and AI into more efficient, responsive, and adaptable public services.

The session also explored the use of AI-driven data and input analysis to improve the quality, reliability, and accuracy of information, enabling more effective decision-making and supporting the development of proactive, data-driven solutions.

The discussion underscored future foresight as a key pillar for developing and designing new strategic initiatives and programmes, while strengthening institutional resilience and the capacity to adapt continuously to rapid technological and economic shifts.

Participants also highlighted the Sharjah Police General Command’s efforts to integrate AI and emerging technologies into its operations to enhance service efficiency and responsiveness, stressing the importance of continuously analysing current conditions and evolving community needs to develop digital services that keep pace with evolving developments and requirements.

Speakers further emphasised the need to invest in developing young people’s capabilities and equipping them with future-ready knowledge and skills, fostering an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Such measures, they noted, are essential to enabling youth to play an active role in developing solutions and leading digital and economic transformation.

The forum also hosted a panel discussion titled “Youth Shaping the Future”, moderated by Maryam Al Ketbi, member of the Sharjah Chamber Youth Council. The session brought together young entrepreneurs who shared practical insights from their inspiring experiences in launching businesses and converting innovative ideas into successful and scalable business models.

Discussions highlighted the key milestones that shaped their entrepreneurial journeys, as well as the role of innovation and emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in developing products and services and reaching broader customer segments.

The forum concluded with an interactive Q&A and discussion session, enabling young participants to engage directly with policymakers and experts on issues including digital economy governance and the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship.