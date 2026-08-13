UAE President receives phone call from Maldives President

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President of the Republic of Maldives His Excellency Dr Mohamed Muizzu, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of mutual interests.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation and expanding development-focused partnerships between the UAE and Maldives while exploring opportunities to further support the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of joint interest and discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.