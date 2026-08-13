Arab League condemns Israeli escalation in Palestine, Lebanon

CAIRO, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories and southern Lebanon, warning that its continuation could lead to a widening of the conflict and threaten regional security and stability.

In a statement issued today, Fahmy affirmed that raids, arrests, home demolitions, and settler violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, along with repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, are aimed at imposing a new reality and thwarting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He held the Israeli government responsible for these attacks.

He also condemned the attacks on southern Lebanon and the targeting of civilian buildings and facilities, calling on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action to halt Israel’s unlawful practices in the occupied territories and neighboring countries.