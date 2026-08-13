Arab League, GCC affirm need for unifying efforts to address current regional challenges

CAIRO, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have affirmed the importance of continuing consultations and coordination between the two organisations in a manner that strengthens the unity of the Arab position on the issues and challenges facing the region, while supporting efforts to preserve security and stability and safeguard Arab interests.

This came during a meeting today between Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The two sides discussed several Arab and regional issues of mutual interest in light of the rapid developments unfolding across the region.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the region, particularly those related to the security and stability of the Gulf Arab states and their implications for Arab national security. They also discussed priority Arab issues and ways to strengthen coordination and integration between the League and the GCC in addressing them.

The two sides further discussed prospects for developing cooperation between the two Secretariats-General and enhancing consultation and coordination mechanisms during the coming period, in a way that contributes to supporting joint Arab action and unifying efforts to address the current regional challenges.