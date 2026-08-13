Under UAE President's directives, UAE allocates $10 mn to provide urgent relief to quake victims in Colombia

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has announced an urgent humanitarian response worth US$10 million to assist those affected by the earthquake that struck the friendly Republic of Colombia, resulting in deaths, injuries, and extensive material damage.

The UAE’s urgent response comes as part of the country’s responsibilities and commitment to strengthening international relief efforts, as well as its humanitarian efforts to extend assistance to brotherly and friendly countries during times of crises and natural disasters.

It also reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting those affected by various humanitarian crises and ensuring that aid reaches all affected groups and communities in a timely manner, helping to mitigate the consequences of the disaster and support emergency response efforts during such difficult circumstances and critical times.

In this context, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that UAE teams are working to deliver urgent relief assistance, including medical supplies, food, and shelter materials, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the friendly Republic of Colombia and international partners, in line with the actual needs and priorities of the worst-affected areas.

He explained that the UAE Aid Agency is working to accelerate the delivery of assistance in accordance with needs on the ground, helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected while also supporting early recovery and the swift restoration of stability in the affected areas.

It is worth noting that the UAE expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Colombia following the earthquake, which caused a number of deaths and injuries and resulted in extensive material damage. The UAE also extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.