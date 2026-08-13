UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt, conveys condolences over victims of Ismailia road accident

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of a road collision in Ismailia Governorate, in eastern Egypt, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.