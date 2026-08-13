Ajman Chamber awarded ISO Certification for Service Excellence

AJMAN, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has been awarded certification to ISO 11367:2025, the international standard for service excellence, becoming the first local entity in Ajman and the first chamber of commerce and industry in the UAE to receive this certification.

The achievement reflects the Chamber’s leadership and commitment to applying the latest global standards in service development and enhancing the customer experience.

ISO 11367:2025 is among the latest international standards issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in the field of service excellence, reflecting Ajman Chamber’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation and continuous improvement in service delivery.

Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, received the ISO certification at the Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at Ajman Chamber; Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Members Affairs Department; and Faisal Ismail Al Khouri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department.

This achievement comes as part of Ajman Chamber’s efforts to consolidate institutional excellence in accordance with the latest global standards, thereby enhancing service quality, elevating the customer experience and supporting continuous service development.

The Chamber continues to play a leading role in supporting the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 by developing a competitive business environment and an attractive investment climate that promote economic growth. It also delivers innovative services that meet the aspirations of its private-sector member establishments, contributing to empowering the business community to expand and grow while strengthening business sustainability.

The achievement represents a significant addition to Ajman Chamber’s institutional excellence journey. It affirms the Chamber’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest global standards and advancing its service system, while reinforcing its standing among leading UAE institutions that apply global best practices in service excellence