UK's Quality Assurance Agency renews ECAE International Quality Accreditation, supporting UAE education vision

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has successfully renewed its International Quality Accreditation (IQA) from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), following a rigorous review of the college's academic standards, governance, and student experience.

The renewal reaffirms ECAE’s commitment to internationally benchmarked academic quality and excellence, while reinforcing its role in preparing world-class educators for the UAE.

QAA’s International Quality Accreditation (IQA) is an independent peer review against the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG). QAA is among the most widely respected quality assurance bodies in international higher education, and its endorsement provides independent validation that ECAE's programmes, teaching quality, and recognised practices meet stringent international standards. For ECAE, the renewal marks a continuation of an existing distinction with a fresh demonstration of the college's evolving academic rigor and its ability to adapt its offerings to the changing needs of the education sector.

The accreditation renewal comes at a pivotal time as the college continues to align its strategic direction with the UAE's national vision for education. By anchoring its academic programmes in internationally recognised quality frameworks, ECAE supports the country's drive to build a highly qualified, future-ready teaching workforce and to position the UAE as a global destination for educational excellence and innovation.

In its assessment, QAA noted that ECAE demonstrated a strong culture of quality, continuous improvement and institutional effectiveness through integrated best practices. These include a mature quality assurance framework with clear governance and accessible policies; a nationally aligned programme design model that maps learning outcomes to educator competencies and shared themes; a rigorous, evidence-based process for developing new programmes through benchmarking, stakeholder engagement and structured approvals; an embedded culture of student partnership and feedback-driven enhancement; a holistic approach to staff wellbeing and retention informed by multiple data sources; support for research and external engagement through transparent workload management; extensive use of student performance and satisfaction data to inform decision-making; and a closed-loop quality assurance model that combines assessment oversight with stakeholder feedback to drive ongoing course-level improvement.

The accreditation body confirmed that together, these practices created a coherent, data-informed and future-focused academic environment to support excellence across teaching, research and institutional performance. The review team also identified eight areas of good practice, reflecting the maturity of ECAE’s quality assurance framework and its culture of continuous improvement.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “The renewal of our International Quality Accreditation from QAA is a proud milestone for the entire ECAE community and a strong endorsement of the purpose that drives us every day. While confirming our commitment to academic excellence, innovation and educational leadership, it reaffirms the trust our students, partners and the wider education community place in ECAE while strengthening our contribution to the UAE’s vision of building a world-class, future-ready education ecosystem. We appreciate the meaningful collaboration and rigorous assessment of the QAA review panel that helped further bolster our culture of continuous improvement.”

ECAE’s renewed QAA accreditation adds to a broader portfolio of national and international recognitions, including institutional and programme accreditation from Germany’s Central Evaluation and Accreditation Agency (ZEvA), together with professional recognitions such as QABA Approved Continuing Education (CE) Provider status and BACB Authorised Continuing Education (ACE).

This achievement further strengthens ECAE’s role as a national hub for advancing education in the UAE and reinforces its commitment to preparing educators and leaders equipped to shape the future of education.