Emirati cyclists shine in Switzerland alongside 500 competitors

GENEVA, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE youth national cycling team continued their impressive form during their Swiss training camp, delivering standout performances in several races featuring top international talent.

In the 90-kilometre general individual road race in Sion, which drew over 500 riders, the team claimed top positions in an open, un-categorised field that offered valuable experience against seasoned opposition.

Falah Al Nuaimi added to the tally by securing second place in a 42-kilometre evening criterium on a closed circuit against nearly 50 competitors.

The squad will complete their August competitive schedule with three further events—a criterium, a hill climb, and a long-distance individual race—designed to enhance exposure and race sharpness.

Mansoor Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, noted that these results, including top finishes in both the hill climb and criterium, highlight the progress made through the training programme, reinforcing the federation's commitment to nurturing youth talent for future international success.